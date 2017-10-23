Reward offered for former Cleveland Police officer who cut off ankle bracelet days before trial

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding one of their own.

The suspect is former Cleveland Police Officer Tommie Griffin.

Griffin, who's facing several charges, cut off his GPS monitoring device over the weekend.

The 52-year-old is accused of the Jan. 14 assault and sexual assault of his girlfriend in Parma.

The victim told police Griffin attacked her while she was sleeping, and threatened her with a gun.

Griffin was indicted on charges of rape, kidnapping, felonious assault, domestic violence, tampering with evidence, possessing criminal tools, pandering obscenity and telecommunications harassment. He resigned on February 27.

Griffin is 5' 11 " and weighs 240 lbs. His last known residence was at the 9700 block of Pleasant Lake Boulevard, Parma, Ohio.

His trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 30 in Judge Maureen Clancy's courtroom.

Federal officials say Griffin should be considered armed and dangerous are they are now offering a reward for information on his whereabouts.

If you have any information in reference to Griffin, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.