Reactions mixed on Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer's late night out

Reactions mixed on Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer's - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

On Sunday during the Tailgate 19 pregame show, the video of Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer allegedly out late at a Cleveland Club on Friday night was released.

Reaction to the video has been mixed on social media. 

Some point out that Kizer is 21 and no laws were broken. The team did not have a curfew on Friday night.

On the other side of the argument, people said the rookie, who has yet to win a game, maybe shouldn't have been out so late two days before his next start. 

Still, others are nervous at the sighting simply because of the numerous issues experienced with the Browns last rookie quarterback experiment Johnny Manziel. 

