Reactions mixed on Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer's late night out

On Sunday during the Tailgate 19 pregame show, the video of Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer allegedly out late at a Cleveland Club on Friday night was released.

You can watch that video here.

Reaction to the video has been mixed on social media.

Some point out that Kizer is 21 and no laws were broken. The team did not have a curfew on Friday night.

Same people upset at Kizer for going out are the same people ok with the 80’s Browns kicking it 7 days a week. — Hts. Ambassador (@HtsAmbassador) October 23, 2017

I'm sorry, but you just can't convince me that Kizer having a VERY innocent night out is unacceptable. That is just ridiculous. — Bird ?? (@BurdsIVue) October 23, 2017

On the other side of the argument, people said the rookie, who has yet to win a game, maybe shouldn't have been out so late two days before his next start.

If Deshone Kizer was really at a bar until one in the morning yesterday, literally shouldn’t see the field for the rest of the year — Evan Sowards (@EvanSowards) October 22, 2017

Joe’s tricep gets torn. Kizer parties way too late. Cyanide is cheap. — Tony (@SadTonyGrossi) October 23, 2017

Still, others are nervous at the sighting simply because of the numerous issues experienced with the Browns last rookie quarterback experiment Johnny Manziel.

This guy could party all night long then would go out and beat the Titans asses. Big shoes to fill @DKizer_14 pic.twitter.com/tLvjcXrXHq — Sean Manning (@TheKardiacKid) October 22, 2017

DeShone Kizer is the poor man’s Johnny Manziel. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 23, 2017

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.