Deputy stabbed with syringe

A Wayne County sheriff's deputy is recovering after being stabbed with a needle while serving a warrant on a suspect who has Hepatitis C.

This happened on Saturday in Wooster.

The deputy was stuck with the needle while performing a pat down search on the suspect.

The needle was in the suspect's pocket.

After the deputy was stabbed, he went to a local hospital for preventative care.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.