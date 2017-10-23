Winless Browns lose 2 Sunday; the game and star tackle Joe Thomas

Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas' season is ending early.

MRI results show that Joe Thomas sustained a tear to his left triceps. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/I0GCFEy9eU — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 23, 2017

Thomas hurt his left triceps during the third quarter of Sunday's overtime loss to Tennessee - an injury that left teammates, fans and Titans players shaken.

The news ends his streak of consecutive snaps at 10,363.

He had been on the field for every offensive play of his career since 2007.

Thomas had an MRI on Monday.

His injury will require months of recovery.

The 10-time Pro Bowler is one of the best players in Cleveland history.

His injury is just one of many issues for the winless Browns.

Coach Hue Jackson is now 1-22 in two seasons and he's spent the past few weeks switching quarterbacks.

