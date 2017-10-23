Linndale speed trap on 'This American Life' so everyone else now knows it's a burr in our asphalt

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Featured on one of the latest This American Life podcasts is the infamous Linndale speed trap and Producer Sean Cole laments what over many drivers in Northeast Ohio have experienced -- a traffic ticket from a diminutive stretch of highway just outside of Cleveland.

The Linndale portion, called "The Most Expected Delay in Northern Ohio," starts at 11:59 mark. Listen to it here.

"Linndale has always been the burr up somebody's ass, ever since I can remember," former Linndale mayor Mike Toczek says in the episode called "Expect Delays."

The portion of I-71 that's in the tiny Village of Linndale, is 400 yards long and takes less than half a minute to drive it.

On the radio this weekend: The story of a town in Ohio known entirely for its speed trap. https://t.co/9b5zVgF3Ll pic.twitter.com/5bUdRFRL1y — This American Life (@ThisAmerLife) October 21, 2017

"For decades, it's been the most aggressively policed stretch of I-71 around," Producer Sean Cole said.

The village has 179 people, 35 houses and 11 businesses and almost a million dollars in speeding violations.

For at least a decade, Linndale has defended its minuscule existence and won political battles to stay open for business.

"Ohio legislature treats [Linndale] as a parasite living off the lead-footedness of Ohioans," Cole said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.