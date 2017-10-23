Former University of Akron student admits to killing roommate over fast food

A former University of Akron student pleaded guilty Monday to killing his former roommate.

Prosecutors say Kendal Scheid stabbed Duncan Unternaher to death last December after an argument over fast food.

Police say both men were drinking in their Grant Street apartment when the attack happened. After the stabbing, Scheid did try to administer first aid to Unternaher, 23, but he died from his injuries several days later.

Unternaher was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

Following his death, the fraternity said Unternaher was "a man never to know a stranger, Duncan was both inviting and outgoing. He quickly made friends everywhere he went, and was loved by the entire Akron community."

Scheid pled guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter and will be sentenced on Dec. 5.

