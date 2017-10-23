Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. to open in Flats East Bank Wednesday (menu preview)

Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. is set to open in the Flats Oct. 25, 2017. (Source: Facebook)

Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. from Akron is opening its newest location in Cleveland's Flats Oct. 25.

The new brewpub in the Flats East Bank will have a 10-barrel system and will feature new beers brewed on site and 42 tap handles.

Beers include 12 Dogs of Christmas, Barktoberfest, Labrador Lager, Irish Setter Red, Rail Dog, Siberian Night, Whippet Wheat and more.

The menu will have food to share, including sauerkraut balls and assorted poutine-style dishes.

Locally made sausages and Angus beef burgers are also on the menu.

Entree options include pierogi platters, pretzel-crusted chicken, dinner salads, flatbread pizzas and meatloaf.

The 6,900-square-foot indoor dining room seats 200 guests including a 32-seat bar and a semi-private dining room for 30 people.

The 2,500-square-foot patio seats 25 at the bar and has a view of the Cuyahoga River.

