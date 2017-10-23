Trial begins for gang member accused of murdering 17-year-old girl

Jury selection began Monday in the trial for Kiechaun Newell.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors say the alleged gang member shot Breanna Fluitt, 17, five times and then dumped her body in a vacant lot at First and Hayden Avenues in East Cleveland.

Her body was found on Aug. 19, 2016.

Prosecutors say Fluitt was killed because she didn't wear a mask when she robbed a bank in Northfield Village on Aug. 15, 2016 with Newell and a second man, Jeff Doss.

After a surveillance picture of Fluitt was released to the media, prosecutors say Newell was afraid she would get arrested and name him as the other suspect.

Newell is charged with aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, conspiracy, robbery, theft and having weapons under disability.

Doss will have a separate trial.

