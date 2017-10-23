Joe Thomas on whether he'll play in NFL again: 'I don't know'

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas, regarded as one of the toughest players in the league, suffered a season-ending injury after an MRI revealed a torn triceps in his left arm, according to ESPN.com.

During a conference call, he said he will likely have surgery on Tuesday and that a complete recovery could take as long as six to nine months.

MRI reveals torn tricep tendon. Surgery soon. Tough break. — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) October 23, 2017

"Am I done playing? I don't know," Thomas said. "I think that's a decision that's best talked about in the offseason."

Thomas, 32, a pro bowl offensive lineman who was named 2016's Walter Payton Man of the Year, has one year left on his contract.

In an unprecedented feat, Thomas had not missed a single snap during his 10-year career with the Browns.

From Browns' spokesperson Dan Murphy:

Thomas sustained a tear to his left triceps in the third quarter of yesterday’s game against the Titans. His consecutive snaps streak ended at 10,363, which is believed to be the longest streak in NFL history. The 10-time Pro Bowler has started all 167 career games and hadn’t missed an offensive play since being selected by the Browns with the third overall pick in the 2007 draft. His streak of 167 consecutive starts, which will come to an end Sunday, is the longest among all active NFL linemen and fourth-longest among all NFL players. Thomas is one of only five players in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl in each of their first 10 seasons. The other four players (Merlin Olsen, Mel Renfro, Barry Sanders and Lawrence Taylor) are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Thomas’ streak of 10 consecutive Pro Bowls is also the longest active streak in the NFL. He will not be eligible for the Pro Bowl this season.

