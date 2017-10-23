Tim Hortons making major Northeast Ohio debut in 2018

The popular Canadian-based restaurant is headed to Northeast Ohio. (Source: Wikipedia)

Diners rejoice!

Tim Hortons, the popular Canadian-based restaurant chain, is coming to Northeast Ohio next year.

Franchise owner Jeff Linville announced the brand has plans to open 105 Tim Hortons locations in Sandusky, Youngstown, Cleveland and Canton.

The major expansion should bring 2,200 new jobs to the region.

The quick service restaurant is known for its coffee and donuts, but has several food and drink options to choose from.

Click here to check out the menu.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.