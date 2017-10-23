Elyria High School considers dropping valedictorian and salutatorian titles

It's a change that some would say is catching on like wildfire, and now one local school may be following suit.

Elyria High school is considering changing the way it's students are ranked.

"We would have had 18 students this past year that graduated with a 4.3 Grade point average and yet we only recognize two," said EHS Principal Tim Brown.

But that could soon change.

"We don't want to lessen anyone's academic ambition," said Brown.

The Elyria Board of Education is considering the option of adopting the Latin Honor System, therefore recognizing more students at their graduation ceremony.

"It's actually kind of widening the horizon," Brown added.

Elyria High School wouldn't be the only institution to ditch the traditional valedictorian and salutatorian ranking system.

Several other schools in Lorain County have already made the change.

"I'd say more than 50 percent of our schools have already moved away from having a valedictorian and a salutatorian, whether they've gone to the Latin system with 'summa cum laude' and 'magna cum laude.' I'm not sure how they're recognizing. I think one's highest honors," said Brown.

If the proposal is passed, high school juniors graduating in the year 2019 will be the first class affected.

"We figured the seniors are 75 percent of the way through were kind of accustomed to and have been positioning themselves. Even though they're juniors and it's their third year of high school, we haven't even finished our first grading period," Brown concluded.

The Elyria school board could make their decision within the couple of board meetings.

