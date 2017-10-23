University Hospitals K9 officer saves his best friend with help of GoFundMe supporters

Some bonds are too strong to break, especially when it comes to a man and his best friend.

Recently, a UH K9 dog had to be retired and would've been destroyed had it not been for his partner, University Hospitals Police officer Matt Suster.

According to the UH Facebook page:

"We are sad to say goodbye to our sweet friend and loyal UH K9 Officer, General. General is being forced in to early retirement due to a genetic disorder that affects his movement. His handler, Officer Matt Suster, couldn't bear the idea of returning General to the agency he came from. So, in order to save his partner from being put down, Officer Suster is raising money to be able to keep and care for General. Special thanks to General for his service to UH and to all those who've answered the call to help keep these special partners together."

The story has resonated with the public, and Suster -- who set up a GoFundMe page last week -- has already raised more than $7.300, which will go to care for and support the retired crime fighter.

Click here to help the cause.

