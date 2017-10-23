Great Lakes Christmas Ale video a dream come true for local beer - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Great Lakes Christmas Ale video a dream come true for local beer lovers

Christmas Ale is coming Oct. 26. (Source: Great Lakes Brewing Co. Facebook page)
OHIO CITY, OH (WOIO) -

The holiday spirit is strong in Ohio City, as Great Lakes Brewing Company prepares to pour its world famous Christmas Ale.

Viewers were treated to a first glimpse at the bottles and cases that will ship to stores and bars across Northeast Ohio, in a video posted Monday to the brewery's Facebook page,

The clip was released, in part, to promote its upcoming Christmas Ale First Pour party on Oct. 26.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to midnight at Great Lakes Brewing Company on Market Avenue.

