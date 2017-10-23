Puerto Rico set to receive 500,000 pounds of donations from Cleveland

Tons of much needed supplies stored at the IX Center are finally heading to Puerto Rico five weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Margie Colon, with The MetroHealth System, helped get the community mobilized to gather 500,000 pounds of supplies.

“First things first, I want to say Halleluiah thank you Jesus,” she exclaimed.

She also thanked the community for doing their part, "This was done from the hearts and compassion and empathy we have for one another.”

That's where Feeding America comes in, the largest hunger relief organization in the U.S.

They have a food bank in Puerto Rico, and it' s organizations like these and regular citizens who have been fielding the relief

efforts to the island.

"We don't have to go through red tape, we just go,” said Miami-based Chef Ingrid Hoffman.

She has been taking supplies and doing humanitarian runs on her own and the impact has been tremendous,

“You see the family receiving it on this end and just the thought of it makes me cry,” she said.

There are still areas in Puerto Rico where Americans have no drinking water and have minimal food.

Hoffman's flights have made a difference and so will the one out of the IX Center.

The islanders are going to know the shipments came from Cleveland.

Every flat tells them so.

