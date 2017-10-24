Funeral arrangements set for slain Ohio police officer

Funeral arrangements have been set for the Ohio police officer who was shot and killed Saturday while responding to a domestic violence call.

Services for Girard Police Patrolman Justin Leo, 31, will begin at Girard High School on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery, following a private committal service.

Public calling hours will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the high school.

The fatal shooting happened late Saturday night when two officers responded to a domestic situation involving a gun in Girard. After a short conversation with the male suspect, the officers opened the door to the residence. The suspect fired his weapon and shot Officer Leo. The other officer returned fire and killed the suspect.

According to the officer's obituary on MyValleyTributes.com, Leo graduated from Girard High School in 2004 and attended the University of Toledo and Youngstown State University before graduating from the police academy in 2009.

Before joining the Girard police force in 2012, Officer Leo worked for the Mahoning County Sheriff's Department and the Vienna Police Department.

The fallen officer was active in the community, helping coach a youth basketball league and umpiring for the Girard baseball leagues. He also enjoyed golfing with his father and friends.

Officer Leo's family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Trumbull County Wolves Scholarship Fund for Justin Leo. Click here to send condolences to the family.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.