Hundreds attend funeral for Girard Officer Justin Leo

Family, friends, and strangers are paying tribute to fallen Girard Police Officer Justin Leo, who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call late Saturday night.

Hundreds of people in the community attended his funeral on Sunday.

Flags of the United State of America and the State of Ohio were flown at half-staff on Oct. 29.

Today flags will be flown at half-staff to honor the life and service of Girard Police Officer Justin A. Leo. pic.twitter.com/OEwEdpToI3 — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) October 29, 2017

The thoughts of condolences have been pouring in on social media.

Police departments from around the country and groups supporting officers have expressed support for Officer Leo and his family.

One Facebook post also detailed an experience with Officer Leo.

According to the post, Officer Leo ticketed a disabled veteran for speeding. The veteran said that he couldn't afford to pay the ticket and pleaded with Officer Leo for a break. Leo said he couldn't because the ticket was already in the system, but he instead paid for the ticket with money out of his own pocket.

Friends, family members, and state officials also took to social media to express solace over Officer Leo's death.

