UPDATE: Police 'recover' missing Ohio boy that was taken after domestic incident

UPDATE: Police have canceled the alert for a missing 7-year-old boy that was taken by a non-custodial parent during a domestic dispute. The Ohio Attorney General's Office said the boy was recovered Tuesday morning.

According to Trumbull County officials, Aaryn Bickel was last seen at a home on Kenyon Drive in Warren on Monday around midnight.

Police say Aaryn was taken by James Bickel, a non-custodial parent, after a domestic incident.

Aaryn is described as a white male, approximately 4 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 60 pounds. He has blonde or strawberry colored hair with blue eyes.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old white male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

The missing child alert was issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Columbiana, Mahoning, Trumbull, Carroll, Coshocton, Guernsey, Holmes, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas, Wayne, Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble counties.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact police.

