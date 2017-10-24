Dog killed by coyote in Lakewood, residents urged to keep pets indoors

A coyote spotted on the Big Met Golf Course in October (Source: WOIO)

Pet owners in Lakewood are being asked to remain vigilant and consider refraining from leaving their pets unattended outside after a recent coyote attack.

According to Lakewood officials, animal control officers responded to a home on Forest Cliff Drive after a resident reported a coyote attacked and killed their female Highland Terrier dog on Saturday morning. The dog was left in the backyard overnight when the attack occurred.

City officials are attempting to locate the coyote involved in Saturday's attack.

Lakewood police are warning residents about pet safety after the recent attack and several other sightings in the city near Lake Erie. In June, a coyote fatally mauled a family's pet dog in Lakewood. Also, a string of coyote attacks on dogs was reported near Lakewood Park earlier this year.

For more information about coyotes in Ohio, visit the Department of Natural Resource's website.

