Cleveland Browns OL Joe Thomas's surgery successful, full recovery expected

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Browns said Joe Thomas's surgery to repair his left triceps was successful and he is expected to make a full recovery. 

The surgery was performed by Dr. James Voos, the head team physician at University Hospitals. 

Players on the Browns, as well as opponents from around the NFL, are showing support for Cleveland offensive lineman Joe Thomas, who underwent surgery Tuesday morning for a season-ending injury.

Thomas tweeted a photo of himself before the operation.

Thomas has earned respect from players in the league after playing 10,363 straight snaps since starting his career in Cleveland. He has started in an unbelievable 167 consecutive games.

Thomas was diagnosed with a torn triceps injury, which was sustained during the Browns seventh loss of the season on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

He said it is too soon to tell if he will return next season. Thomas says he plans to make that decision in the offseason.

