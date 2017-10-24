Family: Missing 19-year-old found disoriented

A Cleveland teen who went missing in the Washington, DC area was found a few hours away from where she was last seen, with no shoes or jacket.

According to Natica Harris' sister Troya Edwards, Harris was found Monday on the campus of Virginia State University.

Edwards says its still unclear what happened to her sister during the time she was missing and where she was.

Harris went missing over the weekend after hosting a party at the Rose Bar following Howard University's Homecoming.

She returned to her room at the Hyatt Regency at Tysons Corner in Tyson, VA and had not been seen until Monday.

Harris was last heard from between 9:45 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday while at the hotel, but when her manager returned to Harris' room, her things were there but she was not.

Police are investigating.

