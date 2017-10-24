Reward offered for information leading to Lake County arson arrests

Rewards are being offered of up to $5,000 each for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a number of arson incidents in Lake County.

The arson investigations include:

Nov. 11, 2016 - Fairway Pines Golf Course Club House in Painesville Township.

Fairway Pines Golf Course Club House in Painesville Township. Aug. 9, 2017 - Thirsty Cactus Bar in Perry.

Thirsty Cactus Bar in Perry. Sept. 20, 2017 - Cottage Gardens Nursery in Perry Township.

Cottage Gardens Nursery in Perry Township. Oct. 23, 2017 - Just Teazin Gentleman's Club in Painesville Township.

The $5,000 rewards are being offered by the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Painesville Township Fire Department, Perry Township Fire Department, and Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee.

Anyone with information related to any of the fires should contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.