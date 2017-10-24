Parent hits, kills 5-year-old dropping them off at school

Police in Coventry Township are investigating after a 5-year-old was struck and killed by his parent Tuesday morning.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner the accident happened at St. Francis De Sales School, 4009 Manchester Road.

Authorities say the driver hit their son when he ran in front of her vehicle as he was dropped off. Police have not said if the child's mom or dad was driving.

The child was in kindergarten at St. Francis, which houses students from pre-school through grade 8.

The victim's name has not been released.

Speed, alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be factors at this time.

The crash is currently under investigation.

