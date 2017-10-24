Mega Millions raising ticket prices and jackpots

Lottery officials have re-designed the Mega Millions game to create larger jackpots.

Starting Oct. 28, ticket prices will be raised from $1 to $2.

The higher ticket prices will bump up the starting jackpots from $15 million to $40 million.

Lottery officials say jackpots will grow faster overall and there are better odds to win $1 million prizes and higher secondary prizes.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $656 million in 2012. Three winners from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland split the prize.

