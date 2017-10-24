Elementary school locked down as police surround west side Cleveland home searching for wanted cop

Home surrounded in the area West 165th and Dartmouth. (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is taking extra precautions as police search for a wanted fugitive on the city's west side.

The Newton D. Baker School of Arts has been put on lockdown.

The elementary school is near a home that Cleveland police and US Marshals have surrounded.

Authorities believe former Cleveland Police Officer Tommie Griffin is hiding inside a house in the area of West 165th and Dartmouth.

Griffin, who was indicted on charges of rape, kidnapping, felonious assault, domestic violence, tampering with evidence, possessing criminal tools, pandering obscenity and telecommunications harassment, cut off his GPS monitoring device over the weekend.

The 52-year-old is accused of the Jan. 14 assault and sexual assault of his girlfriend in Parma.

Griffin is 5' 11 " and weighs 240 lbs. His last known residence was at the 9700 block of Pleasant Lake Boulevard, Parma, Ohio.

He resigned from the police force on February 27 and his trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 30.

Federal officials say Griffin should be considered armed and dangerous are they are now offering a reward for information on his whereabouts.

If you have any information in reference to Griffin, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

