Candlelight vigil planned for sixth grade Strongsville teacher found stabbed to death

There will be a vigil Tuesday evening for a Strongsville teacher found dead in her home Monday night.

The vigil for 49-year-old Melinda Pleskovic is planned for 7 p.m., at the development club house at 17148 Golden Star Drive.

Pleskovic's husband found in their home on Blazing Star Drive and called 911.

She was taken to Southwest General Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Pleskovic was a teacher at the middle school. District officials released a statement regarding the incident:

"We have been informed of an investigation being conducted by the Strongsville Police Department regarding an incident at the home of one of our 6th grade teachers. As this is an ongoing police investigation, we are unable to comment any further at this time. We will, however, have crisis counselors on hand for students to speak with as we are aware this is unsettling and has been publicized through the media."

Pleskovic and her husband are parents to a son named Kyle, who has Down syndrome.

