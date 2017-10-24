Akron man pleads guilty to murdering grandma

One day after his jury trial began, Nathan Huff changed his mind and admitted to killing his 70-year-old grandmother.

Huff plead guilty Tuesday to the murder, right before the first witness was to be called to testify.

Visiting Judge James Kimbler then sentenced Huff to life in prison with parole eligibility after 15 years.

Huff stabbed Lena Cline to death last November.

He then called Akron police and told officers he found Cline's body on the living room floor, but after interviewing him, police charged him with murder.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.