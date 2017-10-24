LeBron James sympathizes with Joe Thomas, shades the Browns: 'I ain’t never went 1-22 at nothing. Nothing.'

LeBron James at shoot around before Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. (Source: WOIO)

LeBron James gives honor where honor is due, but he also keeps it real.

When asked about Cleveland Browns' Joe Thomas, the Cleveland Cavaliers star forward said he appreciates what the left tackle has done for the Browns organization and he hates how his season ended.

Tuesday morning James was asked about Thomas’ consecutive games and snaps streak coming to an end after the 10-time Pro Bowler suffered a torn triceps tendon late in the third quarter of a 12-9 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans.

"Already appreciation for what he’s done for the Browns. Even before the snaps. Obviously being a Browns fan myself, I wish for a winning season for Joe Thomas more than anybody in the whole organization. He’s given up his body every year, being as available as he’s been throughout the course of his career and I root for him every Sunday morning more than anybody on the team," James said. "Unfortunately he had the injury that broke his streak, but he’s a Pro Bowler every year in and out for a reason. He will probably be a Pro Bowler again."

Thomas hurt his left triceps during the third quarter of Sunday's overtime loss to Tennessee.

Thomas underwent successful surgery Tuesday morning to repair his triceps.

The surgery was performed by head team physician, Dr. James Voos at University Hospitals. A full recovery is expected.

The injury, will require months of recovery, ends his streak of consecutive snaps at 10,363.

He had been on the field for every offensive play of his career since 2007.

James said he hasn't told Thomas personally how he feels but wants him to know that he respects him and feels for him.

"My appreciation for what Joe Thomas has done for that organization; I didn’t need for him to hurt his [triceps] for me to appreciate him. I already did," added James.

Being a pro-athlete, James can definitely relate to Thomas but one thing he can't relate to is his record -- and he wasn't afraid to make that known when a reporter asked him when was the last time he went 1-22.

"Who me? In my life? Me? At what?" James asked. "I ain’t never went 1-22 at nothing. Nothing."

