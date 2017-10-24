Woman arrested for spray painting graffiti in Lakewood

A 29-year-old woman was arrested Monday for spray painting graffiti around the city.

Lakewood Police Chief Tim Malley says Samantha Buehner spray painted the front windows of The Mission Boutique at 14625 Madison, a wall at 14410 Madison, a city garbage can at Madison and St Charles and a wall at 15639 Madison.

The Mission Boutique was actually vandalized twice.

Police say the spray painting happened between October 16 and 17.

Detectives looked at video from surveillance cameras to identify Buehner.

She is currently locked up in the Lakewood City Jail.

"Graffiti is an affront to all the members of the community. The Lakewood Police Department takes those investigations seriously and our detectives worked very hard on identifying the person involved to sop her from doing more damage," said Chief Malley.

