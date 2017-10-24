Sorry Cleveland, gambling site bets on Atlanta as front runner for Amazon headquarters

Local leaders across the nation are doing all they can to woo Amazon in the hope that the retail giant selects their city as the site of its new headquarters, known as HQ2.

The new headquarters will bring in more than 50,000 jobs and create more than $5 billion in construction opportunities.

Cleveland threw its hat in the ring last week, but Paddy Power -- an Irish gambling site known mostly for sports betting -- is giving Atlanta 2-to-1 odds to win the HQ2 competition, according to CNN.com.

Amazon, which is based in Seattle, has accepted bids from 200 cities nationwide.

Atlanta has not released details of its bid to the public, but Mayor Kasim Reed told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it will be "the most aggressive economic attraction package that the state of Georgia has ever put forward."

