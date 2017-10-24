Canadian man cited for singing C+C Music Factory's 'Everybody Dance Now'

Sometimes, you just have to let it out.

Or at least that's how Taoufik Moalla, 38, felt when he started belting out C+C Music Factory's hit "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" as he drove near his Montreal home in late September, according to BBC.com.

The one-man show screeched to a halt though when police pulled him over and asked whether he'd been screaming.

"I said, 'No, I was singing,'" Moalla told the Montreal Gazette. "I was singing the refrain 'Everybody Dance Now,' but it wasn't loud enough to disturb anyone."

The Montreal man was motoring toward the grocery store to buy water when the iconic 90s track cued.

Police searched his car and checked his license and registration.

They handed back his documents along with a $120 fine.

Montreal Police didn't offer a comment, but Moalla said he's contesting the ticket.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.