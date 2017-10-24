Bath Township: One dead, two critically injured in head-on collision

One person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a head-on collision in Bath Township on Tuesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2015 Dodge Ram van veered left of center when traveling north on Cleveland-Massillon Road and collided with a 2008 Acura TL driving southbound.

The driver who is suspected of causing the accident -- Juan Chavez, 23, of Canton -- suffered incapacitating injuries and was taken to Akron General Hospital.

Elizabeth Frost, 46, of Canton -- the driver of the Acura -- was taken to Akron General Hospital with serious injuries.

Her passenger, Jennifer Patton, died at the scene due to injuries sustained during the crash.

Both vehicles were destroyed in the accident.

All parties involved in the crash were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Alcohol and drugs were likely not a cause or factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

