Giant Eagle to offer delivery service to 40 zip codes in Northeast Ohio

Giant Eagle will now offer a grocery delivery service to customers in greater Cleveland.

The grocer launched the program today, and customers can chose from 45,000 items, including fresh meat and produce, bakery items and even frozen foods.

There is no minimum purchase requirement, but orders must be placed by 11:59 p.m. for next-day delivery. The first order is free, after that there will be a flat $12.95 delivery charge.

The chain already had online order and curbside pickup since 2013.

"We are excited to take this unique convenience to the next level with an innovative home delivery solution, giving customers access to nearly our entire store without ever having to leave home," said Giant Eagle Director of Corporate Communications Dan Donovan, in a media release.

Giant Eagle employees will shop for the groceries after the orders are placed. They've partnered with delivery partner Deliv to take the orders form the store to the customer's door. The chain chose Deliv because of their high customer service rating and they allow deliveries within a one-hour window.

Delivery orders will come from one of eight designated Cleveland-area Giant Eagle locations that currently offer grocery pickup. Those locations are:

-Brunswick (Center Road)

-Parma (Day Drive)

-Lyndhurst (Legacy Village)

-North Olmsted (Watertower)

-Rocky River (Center Ridge Road)

-Willoughby (Willoughby Commons)

-Solon (Market District-Aurora Road)

-Strongsville (Market District-Pearl Road)

The program also accepts eCoupons.

To see if your zip is in the delivery zone, click HERE.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.