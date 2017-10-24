400,000 dishwashers recalled due to fire risk

Do you have a Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air or Thermador dishwasher?

If yes, then click here to see whether you have a faulty power cord.

According to CNET, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall last week on more than 400,000 units after reports indicated that power cords overheated.

Five instances have been reported of the power cords causing fires and property damage.

The affected units were sold between January 2013 and May 2015.

To locate your dishwasher model number, look alongside the inner door panel or the side panel.

Bosch has a safety recall hotline you can call for more information: 1-888-965-5813.

