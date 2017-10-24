Lakewood dog killed by coyote triggers warning, response from city

Lakewood Police are warning people to keep a close eye on their pets after a coyote attacked and killed a dog on Forest Cliff Drive on Saturday night.

The dog’s owner said he let his Highland Terrier out at night, and then a coyote attacked.

The family was too broken up to say much other than their yard is fenced in and that people need to realize the residential barrier is not enough protection from a coyote.

Jim Schoen lives just a few blocks away on Edgewater Drive.

Just recently he was out for a walk with his dog, when he thought he saw a large unleashed dog.

As he got closer he realized he was staring at a coyote.

“I just picked my dog up and slowly went back towards the condo building and the coyote stood there and stared,” he said

Schoen’s fear is that the coyote he encountered didn’t seem to be afraid of him.

“It didn't look aggressive, it didn’t move forward, it was just watching,” he said

The city has hired trappers who should be on the job by the end of this week.

Captain Gary Stone tells us that it’s a good idea to keep an eye on your pet at all times.

“Coyotes will shy away from humans if there is one in your yard or as your walking clap your hands, make some noise and nine times out of ten it will scare the animal away.”

