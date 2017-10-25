Community in shock over Strongsville middle school teacher's murder

The community is still reeling after a Strongsville Middle School 6th grade teacher was found stabbed to death in her home late Monday night.

Melinda Pleskovic, 49, was found murdered in her home on Blazing Star Drive in Strongsville.

“I have never met anyone who didn’t like Melinda. Everybody loved Melinda. Just so upbeat. Just a good, good woman. A great mom," said Pat Mash, a friend of 25 years to Melinda.

“She was a great mom and then she had Kyle who has Down syndrome and she was awesome she just accepted Kyle as a gift," said Mash.

Melinda, a mother of three, was a teacher in the school district for 27 years.

Melinda and her husband are parents to a son named Kyle, who has Down syndrome. Kyle was highlighted in a Romona's Kids feature on Cleveland 19 News in 2015 about an adapted soccer clinic for children with physical and developmental disabilities.

The Strongsville community was scheduled to have a vigil to honor the murdered woman Tuesday night, but the ceremony was canceled last minute so that organizers could find a larger venue.

According to Melinda's obituary, visitation is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home in Middleburg Heights.

Memorial services are planned for Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, beginning at 10 a.m., followed by her burial at the Strongsville Cemetery.

Police have not named any suspects in connection with the murder investigation. During the call to 911, Melinda's husband stated that their home has been the target of recent break-in attempts.

