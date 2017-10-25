Driver dies after crashing into tree in East Cleveland

Police say a driver has died after crashing into a tree.

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday on Delmont Avenue, just north of Euclid Avenue.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say the driver was southeast on Delmont when he lost control, drifted off the road, drove across a tree lawn, struck a light pole and then hit a tree.

The driver, Reginald Hawkins, 57, was the only person in the vehicle. The Cleveland man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Hawkins was not wearing a seat belt.

The collision and Hawkins' pre-crash medical condition are still under investigation.

This is the 68th fatal crash in Cuyahoga County in 2017.

