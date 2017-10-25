Cleveland police investigate homicide outside of west side bar

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed outside the Westenders Bar, at 11619 Lorain Rd., Wednesday morning.

According to Cleveland police, the murder happened around 12: 45 a.m.

The bartender at the Westenders say the victim Aaron Mason and a woman were drinking at the bar, when an unknown man entered.

According to the bartender, Mason then started acting strange, pulling a sweatshirt over his head and saying "they were waiting for him outside".

Mason then walked over and talked to the unknown suspect and they began fighting.

The fighting moved outside the bar and several minutes later witnesses heard gunshots.

Mason was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the thigh and stomach.

Officers provided first aid until EMS arrived.

Mason was taken to MetroHealth Hospital, where he died.

So far, no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information on this murder is asked to contact Cleveland police.

