Changes coming to Cedar Point in 2018

The biggest addition to Cedar Point in 2018 will be the newly remodeled roller coaster "Steel Vengeance," but there are also more subtle changes in the works for next year.

Tony Clark, Cedar Point's Director of Communications, said the last guests ever have checked out of Sandcastle Suites Hotel. The property is located at the top of the peninsula and offered suite-style rooms. The property will be demolished, along with the Breakwater Cafe, over the offseason.

The second noticeable change for next year will be the absence of the Extreme Sports Stadium. The arena, which was home to the popular "All Wheels Extreme" show, will be dismantled over the offseason.

Lastly, the boardwalk will be expanded so that it connects between the park's rear near Hotel Breakers and the main parking lot.

More information regarding entertainment venues and project updates will be available in 2018.

