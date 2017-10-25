Cleveland Browns name DeShone Kizer starter for Week 8 in London

The winless Cleveland Browns have announced that DeShone Kizer will start at quarterback for Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The game will be played Sunday morning in London.

Kizer started in the Week 7 overtime loss against the Titans, but was replaced halfway through the third quarter by backup Cody Kessler.

The rookie quarterback has thrown for 965 yards and three touchdowns on the season, but leads the NFL in interceptions with 11.

He was under the microscope ahead of Sunday's game because of a video that surfaced on social media, allegedly showing up at a club at late Friday night.

