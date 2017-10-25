Here's the early Halloween forecast for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year.

Halloween Weekend Forecast:

Things are still looking pretty gloomy, as another low pressure system pulls a cold front into the area on Saturday.

Saturday’s high: 60° (Rain likely)

Sunday’s high: 49° (A few rain showers are possible)

Halloween (Tuesday) Forecast:

Adjustments are possible for this forecast since it's days before the holiday, but it looks like the Cleveland area will have highs in the low 50s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Models are trying to hint at a few rain showers on Tuesday, mainly along the lakeshore and on the east side.

Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s on Tuesday night.

