Cleveland Browns No.1 pick Myles Garrett in concussion protocol

Myles Garrett has been placed in the concussion protocol.

The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday that their rookie defensive lineman reported to the practice facility Tuesday morning and complained of concussion-like symptoms.

The former No. 1 pick will appear on Wednesday's injury report.

The team is headed to London, where they'll face the Vikings, late Thursday.

Garrett has appeared in three games this season and leads the team with four sacks.

He dealt with a high-ankle sprain at the start of the season.

Garrett's injury is another setback for the winless Browns, who lost Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas for the remainder of the season with a torn triceps. Thomas had been on the field for more than 10,000 consecutive plays before getting hurt in Sunday's loss to Tennessee. He had surgery on Tuesday.

