Search underway after suspect crashes car, flees scene

A manhunt is underway in Strongsville after a driver crashed his car and took off running.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday near Albion and Webster.

According to officers, the incident began in the Metroparks.

After the crash, the driver got out and fled on foot.

North Royalton police assisted in the search, but as of noon, the suspect had not been found.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.