Driver charged with hitting, killing 1-year-old boy in stroller

A man who lost control of his truck and hit a woman and her son in a parking lot has been charged.

The crash happened on Sept. 25 in the area of Euclid Avenue and Green Road.

According to police, David Fortney lost control of his utility truck and swerved off the road, hitting Sade Robinson, 19, who was pushing her 1-year-old son, Troyonn Berger Jr., in a stroller.

Troyonn died as a result of the crash.

Mom suffered multiple injuries and broken bones, but survived.

Fortney, who was not injured, is now charged with vehicular manslaughter.

