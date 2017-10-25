GoFundme set up for family of 5-year-old killed in school drop-off line

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of a boy struck and killed by one of his parents Tuesday morning.

Police in Coventry Township said the driver hit Carter Andes, 5, when he ran in front of the vehicle as he was dropped off at St. Francis De Sales School.

Police have not said if the child's mom or dad was driving.

The child was in kindergarten at St. Francis, which houses students from pre-school through grade 8.

"Donations from the fund will help with funeral arrangements and any extra money will be put towards starting a project to remember Carter," according to the GofFundMe page.

The crash is currently under investigation. said

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.