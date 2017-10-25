Dancing East Cleveland Police video goes viral again for a good reason

A video is making the viral rounds again of a group of East Cleveland Police officers dancing their way through the office.

The post is on a Facebook page titled "Ohio Going Blue" which is a page that supports the men and women in blue serving in the state.

Cleveland 19 checked with the East Cleveland Police Department who told us the video is actually about two years old.

So why the sudden "re-release" by Ohio Going Blue?

A page administrator, who's an officer in Ohio, told Cleveland 19 reporter Dan DeRoos the post is actually trying to send a message after the murder of a Girard officer this past weekend.

"With the recent line of duty death, Officer Justin Leo of the Girard Police Department, most of our posts have been about that and our page has been mourning, along with our followers," said the page administrator. "Being an officer myself in a neighboring area, this incident has really had an effect on me. Seeing this video (sent to us by an ECPD Officer) definitely needed to be shared."

The page Ohio Going Blue actually has 13 administrators, 12 of whom are officers in Ohio.

"This page is meant to bring more light to the positive things that police do everyday," according to the responding administrator.

The video itself is fairly short at only 26 seconds but carries a large message.

"It gave me a good laugh and also shows others that we are human, too," he said.

