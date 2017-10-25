Robber gets trapped in bank lobby

An alleged bank robbery suspect is quickly taken into police custody, after becoming stuck between the locking doors.

Cleveland police say the man robbed the Huntington Bank at 920 East 185th around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

After getting the money from the teller, police say the suspect was trying to run out the front doors, but bank employees were able to lock him in the area between the lobby and the exit.

His name has not been released.

This is the second time a bank robbery suspect in Cleveland was trapped between the locking doors.

On September 27, police say Vanita Pille, 36, robbed the Charter One Citizens Bank at 6235 St. Clair. After getting locked in, Pille allegedly placed the money in her pants and tried to fight the officers.

No officers were injured and she is now locked up at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

