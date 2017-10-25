Fats Domino was in the first class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Fats Domino was part of the 1986 class. (Source AP Images)

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Fats Domino passed away at the age of 89 on Wednesday, he was part of the first class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Domino was part of the 1986 class, Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley and Ray Charles were some of the other musicians inducted that year.

According to RockHall.com Domino was known for the blues and jazz.

The pianist influenced Billy Joel and Paul McCartney.

Domino's music peak was during the 1950s, according to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame biography.

