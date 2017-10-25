Cavs guard Dwyane Wade won't play vs. Brooklyn Nets, knee injury - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade (knee) won't play tonight

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade won't play against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday because of a knee injury, according to Joe Gabriele.

The Cavs.com writer said Wade has a left knee contusion.

Wade scored a season high 11 points in the Cavaliers victory against the Chicago Bulls at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday.

The three-time NBA champion is averaging seven points a game while shooting 37.5 percent from the field this year.

The Cavs will play the Nets at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. 

The Cavs are 7.5-point favorites to win the game tonight.

