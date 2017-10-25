Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade (knee) won't play tonight

Wade won't play vs. the Nets. (Source WOIO)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade won't play against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday because of a knee injury, according to Joe Gabriele.

The Cavs.com writer said Wade has a left knee contusion.

Dwyane Wade is OUT for tonight's matchup in Brooklyn with a L knee contusion. — Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG) October 25, 2017

Wade scored a season high 11 points in the Cavaliers victory against the Chicago Bulls at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday.

The three-time NBA champion is averaging seven points a game while shooting 37.5 percent from the field this year.

The Cavs will play the Nets at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Cavs are 7.5-point favorites to win the game tonight.

