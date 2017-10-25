Task Force seize hundreds of 6-foot-tall marijuana plants from Lorain County

An anonymous tip led police to a Lorain County address where they found 243 marijuana plants, many 6 feet or taller.

The street value of the drugs totaled $243,000, according to Lorain County HIDTA Narcotics Unit.

Task Force detectives received information on Sept. 2 that there was a possible extensive outdoor marijuana grow operation in Columbia Township.

After watching the area for nearly two weeks, authorities got a search warrant and went inside on Sept. 14.

The marijuana was very well attended too, with plant growth materials and an irrigation system for watering.

Charges against those involved are pending.

