Police release photo of Akron murder suspect

Police release photo of Queitin Trevell Tyler, he is accused of shooting and killing a man at a sports bar. (Source Akron Police)

The Akron Police Department has released a photo of the man accused of shooting and killing a man at a sports bar.

A warrant for murder and felonious assault has been issued for 33-year-old Queitin Trevell Tyler.

Investigators said around 11 p.m. on Oct. 20 26-year-old Darian Hardison was shot outside of the Halftime Sports Bar on Main Street.

Authorities said Hardison died from the gunshot wound.

Akron police said a second victim was shot and is in stable condition.

Police said Tyler should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490 or the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Police said callers can remain anonymous.

